4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,860,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $3.26 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

