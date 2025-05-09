50,369 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

