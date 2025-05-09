66,354 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 232,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

