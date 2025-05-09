9,192 Shares in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

FrontView REIT Stock Performance

Shares of FVR stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

FrontView REIT ( NYSE:FVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FrontView REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FVR

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Randall Starr acquired 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About FrontView REIT

(Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.