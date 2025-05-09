Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $8.43 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.