Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stake Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $213,945.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,624,050.84. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,181,855 shares of company stock worth $35,166,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Profile



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

