Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

AMR stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

