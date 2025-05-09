Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Up 3.9 %

Ameresco stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $691.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $352.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464,737 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 516,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 255,538 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ameresco by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 229,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ameresco by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 731.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 230,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.