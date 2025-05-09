American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 38,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

