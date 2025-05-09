American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells $3,845,113.32 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $81.78 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of American International Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 734,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.