Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $7,002,625.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $80.60 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

