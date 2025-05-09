Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein FY2028 Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.