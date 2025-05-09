Analyzing TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TWFG and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TWFG alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 0.00

TWFG presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TWFG is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $193.72 million 9.26 $26.10 million N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.34 billion 0.38 $30.61 million $0.60 17.41

This table compares TWFG and Crawford & Company”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG N/A N/A N/A Crawford & Company 1.55% 22.34% 4.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crawford & Company beats TWFG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Crawford & Company

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property. The Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers, and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Platform Solutions segment is involved in the management of contractor networks and the provision of claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophic losses. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.