Anthony Guzzi Sells 7,000 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $441.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

