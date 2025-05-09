APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Sells 150,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

APi Group Stock Up 1.1 %

APG stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 265,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in APi Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

