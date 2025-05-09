Argent Trust Co Buys 6,518 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

