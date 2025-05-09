Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,663,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 70,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 349,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 348,994 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 1,191.8% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 242,939 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $253,949.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,776.80. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 32,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $973,995.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,528.40. This represents a 27.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,817,145 over the last 90 days. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

