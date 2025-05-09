Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $1,623,709.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,709.62. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock worth $37,216,079 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.