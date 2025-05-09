Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.39 and a 200 day moving average of $256.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

