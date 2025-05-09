Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Estimate for Docebo Earnings

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCBO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Docebo Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docebo has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

