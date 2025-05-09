Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – May 6th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Ford Motor, Costco Wholesale, Salesforce, and Bank of America are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the design, production and sale of motor vehicles, parts and related technologies. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the automotive industry’s performance, which is driven by factors like consumer demand, raw‐material costs, regulatory changes and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,141,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,643,270. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $881.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average of $326.33.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.12. 67,512,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,849,837. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.91. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.15. 5,909,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,818,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $903.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 72,480,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,835,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, reaching $1,011.99. 518,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $961.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $960.83. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $746.48 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $449.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 9,653,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,136,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

