AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,999,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AZZ by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 311,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AZZ by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AZZ by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

