B. Riley Has Bearish Outlook for Ducommun FY2026 Earnings

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $76.00 target price on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 137.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

