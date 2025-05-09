B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for Genius Sports Q4 Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GENI opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

