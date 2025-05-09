B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of NextNav FY2026 Earnings

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a report issued on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

NextNav Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NN opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.03. NextNav has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%.

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at $17,410,520.34. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Fleming James B JR acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2,461.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 684,571 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 657,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

