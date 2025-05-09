B. Riley Predicts Reduced Earnings for NPK International

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for NPK International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NPK International’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday.

NPK International stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NPK International has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $701.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.01 million.

In other news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,944.06. This trade represents a 4.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Cutillo bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

