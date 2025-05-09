Barclays PLC Buys 3,808 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,217 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,198.30. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,416.24. The trade was a 24.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.