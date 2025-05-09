Barclays PLC Buys 4,641 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.33. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares in the company, valued at $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

