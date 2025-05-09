Barclays PLC Has $492,000 Holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NewtekOne by 94.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 113,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised their price objective on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

