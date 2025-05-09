Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of BBSI opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Barrett Business Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

