Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 261,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $477,000,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 4,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.