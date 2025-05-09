Best Home Improvement Stocks To Consider – May 7th

Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services used to build, maintain or upgrade residential properties. This sector encompasses home centers, hardware stores, building-materials manufacturers and related service providers whose performance typically tracks housing-market activity and consumer renovation spending. Well-known examples include Home Depot, Lowe’s and Sherwin-Williams. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,156,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,801,008. The company has a market capitalization of $790.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $362.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $360.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $223.67. 2,918,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06.

