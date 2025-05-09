Best Real Estate Stocks To Consider – May 7th

AvidXchange, MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, Bank of America, and Capital One Financial are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance property such as residential, commercial or industrial buildings. By buying these stocks—often organized as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)—investors gain liquid exposure to the property market and typically receive regular dividend income derived from rent or mortgage payments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AvidXchange (AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Shares of AVDX traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,530,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $22.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,251.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,243. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,064.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,293,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,182,111. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,714,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,156,044. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,871. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Recommended Stories