Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Bioqual Trading Down 9.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of -0.03.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Bioqual had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

