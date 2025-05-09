BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 23,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 72,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

BluMetric Environmental Price Performance

About BluMetric Environmental

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The firm has a market cap of C$49.39 million, a P/E ratio of 615.30 and a beta of 1.43.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Featured Stories

