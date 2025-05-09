BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 23,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 72,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
