BMO Capital Markets Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $103.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78. Westlake has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $161.31. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,832,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after purchasing an additional 574,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

