Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Trading Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $32.26. 2,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bouygues Stock Down 11.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.88%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

