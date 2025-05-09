Brian Armstrong Sells 25,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $105,484.04. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,968,800.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $2,681,850.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $1,981,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.26, for a total value of $6,881,500.00.

COIN stock opened at $206.50 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $536,484,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $372,450,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,888,000 after buying an additional 417,036 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.95.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

