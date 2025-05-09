Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colabor Group FY2025 Earnings

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
Colabor Group Price Performance
TSE:GCL opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. Colabor Group has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 million, a PE ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.94.
Colabor Group Company Profile
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
