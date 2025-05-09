Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $3,328,470.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $308.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 47,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

