Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 761.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 142,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cadiz by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 72,079 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,384,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

CDZI stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.77. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 million. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 528.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDZI. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

