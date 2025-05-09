Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $160.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

NBIX stock opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $116,022.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,330.62. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,982 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

