Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 6th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Tilray, Indivior, and Canopy Growth are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the legal marijuana sector, including cultivation, processing, distribution, biotech research and ancillary services such as equipment or software. They trade on regulated exchanges or over-the-counter markets, offering investors exposure to the industry’s growth potential. Because the legal, regulatory and consumer landscapes are still evolving, cannabis stocks often exhibit higher volatility than more established sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 96,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,354,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Tilray has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 189,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.98. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $230.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.79.

