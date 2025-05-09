Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Carter’s by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

