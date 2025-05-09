CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.25. 25,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 9,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

About CBB Bancorp
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
