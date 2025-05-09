CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.25. 25,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 9,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

About CBB Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.