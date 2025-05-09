Cd Baer Pettit Sells 5,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00.

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $558.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.38 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,563,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,148,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,180,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,937,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.36.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

