China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
