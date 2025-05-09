Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clear Secure by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

