Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.45.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

