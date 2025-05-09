Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $23,358,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.29 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

